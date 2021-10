Green & Orange Pumpkins Kangaroo-Pocket Zip-Up Hoodie - Women & Plus. Indulge in cozy comfort by zipping up this festive hoodie made of supersoft French terry fabric. A split kangaroo pocket allows you to warm up your hands as you hop through the day. Made for ZulilyFrench terry knit90% brushed polyester / 10% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.