Green & Black Stripe Color Block Zip-Up Hoodie - Women & Plus. Add some printed fun to your casual wardrobe with this classic hoodie featuring a kangaroo pocket, zip-up convenience and bold print.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary. Size M: 25'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 26.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported