Gray & White Stripe V-Neck Hoodie - Women. Swap that old stained sweatshirt for this striped hoodie featuring a V-cut neckline and stretchy knit fabric for comfortably casual style you can pair with jeans, leggings or joggers.Size S: 25.2'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported