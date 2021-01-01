Thread Tank Women's Sweatshirts and Hoodies Sport - Sport Gray 'Be Kind' Three-Quarter Sleeve Slouchy Pullover - Women

Sport Gray 'Be Kind' Three-Quarter Sleeve Slouchy Pullover - Women. Keep it casual with this slouchy top that flashes a lighthearted message and a wide raw-edge neck that puts the final touch on your easygoing aesthetic.Size note: This item runs small. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit. Full graphic text: In a world where you can be anything, be kind.Lightweight French terry knitRaw-edge neckline93% cotton / 7% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: this item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.