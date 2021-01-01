Nap Chat Women's Sweatshirts and Hoodies HEATHER - Heather Charcoal & Black Plaid 'Iced Coffee' Pullover Pajama Set - Women & Plus

Heather Charcoal & Black Plaid 'Iced Coffee' Pullover Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Treat yourself to some at-home comfort with this cozy pajama set that features a relaxed fit and a sassy graphic that makes a timely statement. Includes heather charcoal slouchy pullover and black plaid bottoms (two items total)Full graphic text (pullover): Iced coffee is my love language.Size S: 24'' long from high point of shoulder to hemBottoms (size S): 31'' inseamBottoms (size 1X): 32'' inseam1X = 14W 16W, 2X = 18W 20W, 3X = 22W 24W, 4X = 26W 28WPullover: 60% cotton / 40% polyesterBottoms: 100% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA