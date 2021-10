Light Green Color Block Stripe Drawstring Hoodie - Women. Bold stripes and a cool color block pattern lend a trendy touch to your comfy couture when you don this hoodie over your essential tanks and tees. Size S: 26.77'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.46'' chest; 24.8'' waist; 35.4'' hipsKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported