Black Crop Hoodie - Women. Add laid-back charm to your weekend look with this cropped hoodie that features an ultrasoft brushed French terry lining for extra coziness. Size S: 19'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 32'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsKnit58% rayon / 39% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported