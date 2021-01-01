Thread Tank Women's Sweatshirts and Hoodies Navy - Navy 'Drinks Well With Others' Three-Quarter Sleeve Slouchy Pullover - Women

Navy 'Drinks Well With Others' Three-Quarter Sleeve Slouchy Pullover - Women. Crafted with a raw-edge neckline and lightweight French terry knit, this slouchy sweatshirt brings comfortably casual style to your weekend wardrobe. Size note: This item runs small. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit.Full graphic text: Drinks well with others.Lightweight French terry knitRaw-edge neckline50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.