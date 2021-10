Pink Flambe French Terry Zip-Up Short-Sleeve Hoodie. Short sleeves update the look of this classic zip-up hoodie with saeson-spanning charm, and a vibrant hue completes the look. Size note: This item has a junior fit, which runs slimmer and shorter. If you prefer a roomier fit, we recommend ordering one size up.Size S: 25'' long from high point of shoulder to hem65% cotton / 35% polyMachine wash; tumble dryImported