Heather Forest 'Cat Whisperer' Mid-Rise Hoodie - Women & Plus. Add to your basics rotation with this soft hoodie boasting stretch-infused fabric and a lovable cat-themed graphic. Full graphic text: Cat whisperer.50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.