Heather Violet & Charcoal Boatneck French Terry Pullover Set - Women. Amp up your comfy-casual wardrobe rotation with this set of versatile terry knit pullovers. Size note: This item runs large. Ordering one size down is recommended.Includes one violet and one charcoal pulloversSize S: 21.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem65% cotton / 35% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported