Pink Hi-Low Side-Slit Crewneck Sweatshirt - Women. Cozy up in the effortlessly layerable softness of this cotton-blend sweatshirt boasting comfy long sleeves and a versatile crew neckline. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit65% polyester / 35% cottonMachine washImported