Thread Tank Women's Sweatshirts and Hoodies Sport - Sport Gray 'I Like Naps' Three-Quarter Sleeve Slouchy Pullover - Women

Sport Gray 'I Like Naps' Three-Quarter Sleeve Slouchy Pullover - Women. Lounge around the house all day in clothing that represents who you are courtesy of this three-quarter sleeve sweatshirt displaying a lively message. Size note: This item runs small. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit.Full graphic text: I like napsRaw-edge necklineFrench terry knit50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.