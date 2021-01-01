Thread Tank Women's Sweatshirts and Hoodies Sport - 'I May Be Wrong But It's Highly Unlikely' Slouchy 3/4 Sleeve Sweatshirt - Women

'I May Be Wrong But It's Highly Unlikely' Slouchy 3/4 Sleeve Sweatshirt - Women. A cheeky graphic brings playful humor to this laid-back sweatshirt, made from a soft cotton-blend for always-right comfort. Size note: This item runs small. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit.Full graphic text: I may be wrong but it's highly unlikely.French terry knitRaw-edge neckline50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.