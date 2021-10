Light Olive Brushed Melange Hi-Low Hoodie - Women & Plus. Cozy up to cool-weather layers when you add this oversize hoodie to your outerwear picks. A cowl neck elevates its slouchy design for versatile wear. Model (wearing size S): 5'9''; 32'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hips28.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem80% rayon / 18% polyester / 2% spandexMachine washImported