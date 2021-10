Lavender Marled Lantern-Sleeve Sweatshirt - Women & Plus. Bolster your basics collection with this stretchy sweatshirt that features generous sleeves and a solid hue for easy styling. See how to measure here.Size S: 30'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 34'' chest; 25.25'''' waist; 36.75 hipsSelf: 80% polyester / 15% rayon / 5% spandexContrast: 64% polyester / 33% cotton / 3% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported