Light Rose V-Neck Pocket Sweatshirt - Plus. Extra-cozy and roomy, this sweatshirt is a must-have casual essential for staying comfy on those cool-weather days. Side pockets add practical appeal for carrying your everyday needs.Size 1X: 31'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size 1X): 5' 9'' tall; 34'' chest; 30'' waist; 40'' hips53% cotton / 45% polyester / 2% spandexMachine washImported