Thread Tank Women's Sweatshirts and Hoodies Black - Black 'Love' Three-Quarter Sleeve Slouchy Pullover - Women

Black 'Love' Three-Quarter Sleeve Slouchy Pullover - Women. Show some love with this charming graphic pullover, flaunting a slouchy three-quarter sleeve design in a soft cotton-blend fabric. Size note: This item runs small. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit.Full graphic text: Love.Lightweight French terry knitRaw-edge neckline50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.