Heather Oatmeal Zip-Up Hoodie - Women. Layer your look in cozy-cool style with this versatile zip-up hoodie, made from a soft cotton blend in an easy-to-pair neutral hue. Size note: This item has a junior fit, which runs slimmer and shorter. If you prefer a roomier fit, we recommend ordering one size up.Size M: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hem65% cotton / 35% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported