Yellow Tie-Dye Kangaroo-Pocket Hoodie - Women. A vivid tie-dye print adds a creative splash to this relaxed hoodie complete with a generous kangaroo pocket for keeping hands snug and must-haves close by. Size note: This item runs large. Ordering one size down is recommended. Size S: 25.59'' long from high point of shoulder to hem90% polyester / 10% cottonHand washImported