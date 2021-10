This cool design babbelt Hessian. Do you too? Then you are made for each other. Get this design if you love and want to care for the Hessian mouth. Also a great gift idea for a hen party in Frankfurt, Wiesbaden, Darmstadt etc. Give it to the sugar snail of your choice for a birthday or just because! She will love it! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem