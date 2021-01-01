Womens Sweetheart Strappy Drop Hem Skater Dress - White - 8 - You can't go wrong with a dress made of scuba fabric. This scuba dress is perfect for any summer plan; with its form-fitting shape and super-smooth texture, you're set to look snatched. Style this double-knit scuba fabric dress with pumps for a dressy occasion, or team it with sandals for a day running errands. Similar to lycra, this tight scuba dress sucks you in in all the right places, so it deserves a place in your closet.Style: Skater DressDesign: PlainFabric: Scuba CrepeLength: Mini