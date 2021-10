Black V-Neck Openwork Hi-Low Cover-Up - Women. Whether you're grabbing ice cream or having dinner after a vacay day, keep your post-swim style comfortable with this soft cover-up boasting a chic hi-low hem and flattering poncho-style fit. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 35'' long from high point of shoulder to hemLined100% acrylicMachine washImported