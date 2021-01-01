Features of the Helly Hansen Women's Switch Cargo 2.0 Pant 2-Polyester fabric construction Mechanical stretch fabric Ski free Bottom leg inseam reinforcement Fully seam sealed Waterproof, windproof and breathable Durable water repellency treatment (DWR) Recco advanced rescue system Articulated construction at seat and knee for superior Fit Attached Snow gaiters Waist adjustment with velcro Dual hip hand pockets, cargo tHigh pockets with water secure bellow construction and buckle closure YKK aqua guard water resistant zippers Fabric Details 100% Polyester