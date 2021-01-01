Columbia Women's Switchback Lined Long Rain Jacket, Medium, Dark Nocturnal

Splash into puddles without concern with the Columbia® Switchback™ Lined Long Rain Jacket. Including a waterproof nylon shell, fleece lining, adjustable hood and long length, you’ll be protected from unpredictable weather. Also sporting a adjustable hem and zippered pockets, you can embrace the rain with The Columbia® Switchback™ Lined Long Rain Jacket. FEATURES: Rain jacket Long length Full zip Attached adjustable hoodie Adjustable drawcord hem Zippered hand pockets Adjustable hand cuffs Waterproof nylon shell Fleece lining