my thighs touch because they love each other. Cool Style for women. Hilarious for Family: mom , dad , daughter, son, Aunt, Uncle, Grandma, Grandpa, Friends, neighbors and co-workers. Ideal as a gift for a self-confident person or for everyone. Perfect gift for birthdays, Halloween, Christmas, New Year's Eve, Hanukkah, Thanksgiving, Labor Day, Easter, Valentine's Day, Mother's or Father's Day, anniversaries, or everyday gift ideas! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem