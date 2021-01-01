ILSE JACOBSEN Women's Tall Plus Size Raincoat with Hood, Black, 44

Ilse Jacobsen Size Chart The raincoat, reimagined. While standard rain slickers provide impermeable protection, they lack essential breathability. An Ilse Jacobsen™ raincoat provides waterproof and highly breathable protection in one stylish package to keep cool, wet weather from ruining your day. Three-quarter length, softshell rain jacket features lightly tailored princess seams designed to follow the body's natural contours. Softshell fabric:• Two-layer softshell features a woven outer bonded to an inner fleece face.• Poly-woven shell offers a 5,000 mm waterproof / 5,000 g/m²/24 hr breathability rating.• Pairs with a Teflon® DWR coating that improves waterproof protection.• Fully taped inner seams.• Inner fleece face is brushed, increasing surface area to improve warmth retention.• Stretch weave improves range of motion. Zip hardware is laminated to maintain water-resistant protection. Attached, brimmed storm hood with adjustable drawstring. Two-way front zip with extended zipper garage. Long raglan sleeves. Zip hand pockets. Zip pocket at the left sleeve. Extended hemline with vented back. Logo detailing at the zipper pulls and sleeve pocket. Style Number: RAIN 37. Shell: 94% polyester, 6% elastane;Lining: 100% polyester. Machine wash and line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 34 in Product measu