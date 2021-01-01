Women's Tall Triangle Bikini Top - Shade & Shore Animal Print D/DD Cup

Embrace sunny days in comfy style with this Tall Triangle Bikini Top from Shade and Shore™. This tall bikini top features a triangle design in an allover animal print for a playful touch, while a crisscross back-tie closure ensures you find the best fit every time you wear it. The soft, stretchy fabric keeps you in absolute comfort as you move in and out of the water, and removable cups let you customize your coverage. Pair this bikini top with matching bottoms for a co-ord look, or match with another pattern for a personalized look. Size: D/DD. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: 868Tiger Print. Material: Nylon.