Columbia Women's Tamiami Dress - Medium - Cirrus Grey

The Columbia Women's Tamiami Dress is a knee length dress for enjoying the heat. On the boat fishing with your gal pals or just you and your man, out on the beach over a swimsuit or just strolling the farmer's market looking for fresh fruits and veggies. The lightweight fabric offers UPF 40 sun protection as well as wicks moisture away from the skin. Sleeveless style with buttons up the front and hand pockets for personal Items. Features of the Columbia Women's Tamiami Dress Omni-Shade UPF 40 sun protection Omni-Wick Interior drawcord Hand pockets Utility loop Chest pockets Fabric Details Omni-Wick Ripstop 100% Polyester