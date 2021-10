Blue & Gold Marble Sleeveless V-Neck Tank - Women & Plus. Go bold in this sleeveless top crafted with a soft and stretchy fabric and featuring a colorful print to brighten your sunny-day style. Made for ZulilySize S: 28'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported Shipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.