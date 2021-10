White Floral-Lace Ruffle V-Neck Sleeveless Tunic - Women. Keep cool and comfy when warm weather hits by outfitting yourself in this sleeveless tunic showcasing a v-neck and floral lace for a feminine finish. Size S: 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 34'' chest; 25.25'' waist; 36.75'' hips100% polyesterHand wash; hang dryImported