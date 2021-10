Black Hearts Racerback Tank Pajama Set - Women & Plus. Put a little of your personality into your laid-back looks with the romantic design of this comfy pajama set. Includes black tank and black and gray bottoms (two items total)50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.