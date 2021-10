Navy Heather 'Don't Tell Me To Smile' Racerback Tank - Women. A racerback fit exudes sporty style when you don this comfy cotton-blend tank boasting a bold graphic print. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Full graphic text: Don't tell me to smile50% polyester / 25% cotton / 25% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImported