White Heather 'Snuggle Is Real' Raw-Edge Tank - Women. Relax in lightweight comfort with this breezy tank featuring a bold graphic and casual, raw-edge design for a variety of occasions.Full graphic text: the snuggle is realPrinted with phthalate-free water-based inks50% polyester / 25% cotton / 25% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.