Chin Up Apparel Women's Tank Tops GRAY - Gray Heather 'Will Exercise For Cupcakes' Raw-Edge Racerback Tank - Women

Gray Heather 'Will Exercise For Cupcakes' Raw-Edge Racerback Tank - Women. Soft and lightweight fabric lends this tank unparalleled comfort and the racerback grants freedom of motion. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Full graphic text: Will exercise for cupcakesSize S: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hemPrinted with phthalate-free water-based inks57% cotton / 38% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.