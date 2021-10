Military Green 'Savage' Racerback Tank - Women. Top off your look with the ultrasoft cotton comfort of this racerback that's ideal for gym-wear and warm weather days. A high-quality graphic lends aesthetic appeal. Size note: This item features a slimmer fit. Please refer to the size chart.Full graphic text: SavagePrinted with phthalate-free water-based inks60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported | Printed in the USA