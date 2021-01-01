Fifth Sun Women's Tank Tops BLACK - Black 'Keeping the 90's Alive' Racerback Tank - Women & Juniors

Black 'Keeping the 90's Alive' Racerback Tank - Women & Juniors. Celebrate the best years in history with the nostalgic and color-packed graphic of this lightweight racerback tank flaunting an athletic cut for sporty style and casual comfort. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Full graphic text: Keeping the Nineties alive.Printed with phthalate-free water-based inks60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.