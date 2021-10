Black Lace-Trim Tank - Women & Plus. Add a dash of comfort to your sunny-day styles with this breezy tank that's trimmed with a touch of lace for a romantic finish. Size S: 24'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 31.5'' chest; 25'' waist; 34.5'' hipsWoven100% polyesterMachine wash; hang dryImported