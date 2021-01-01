Fifth Sun Women's Tank Tops SCARLET - Scarlet 'May Contain Wine' Racerback Tank - Women

Scarlet 'May Contain Wine' Racerback Tank - Women. Celebrate happy hour in this sweet racerback tank boasting a cheeky graphic. The breathable cotton-blend fabric keeps you feeling fresh and cool throughout the day. Full graphic text: May contain wine.Size S: 27'' long from high point of shoulder to hemPrinted with phthalate-free water-based inks60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.