Thread Tank Women's Tank Tops Charcoal - Charcoal 'OMG I'm Like Literally Dead' Racerback Tank - Women

Charcoal 'OMG I'm Like Literally Dead' Racerback Tank - Women. From sweat-inducing workouts to chill rest days, this racerback tank keeps you cool in lightweight cotton-blend fabric adorned with a humorous graphic.Size note: This item runs small. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit. Full graphic text: OMG, I'm like literally dead.40% polyester / 30% cotton / 30% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.