Urban Smalls Women's Tank Tops Moss - Moss Green & Cream 'Let It Bee' Tank Pajama Set - Women

Moss Green & Cream 'Let It Bee' Tank Pajama Set - Women. Whether lounging around on the couch or heading to sleep, these jammies offer a lightweight and stretch-enhanced design to keep you comfortable. Includes cream tank and moss green bottoms (two pieces total)Full graphic text (top): Let it be (word be represented by an image of a bee).50% polyester / 37% cotton / 13% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.