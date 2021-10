Black, Pink Flambe & Seafoam Three-Piece Slub Racerback Tank Set - Women. Build your wardrobe of mixable, matchable basics with this set of three tanks. Cotton fabric makes them soft and breathable, and their racerback design keeps the straps secure.Includes three tanksSize M: 27.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported