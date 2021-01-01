Under Armour Women's Tank Tops Mango - Mango Orange Speed Stride Racerback Tank - Women

Mango Orange Speed Stride Racerback Tank - Women. This lightweight, sweat-wicking tank is crafted from a special stretch fabric designed to elevate your workout with ultrasoft comfort and breathable performance.FeaturesSoft, ultra-lightweight fabric delivers superior breathability and incredible comfortMaterial wicks sweat and dries really fastAnti-odor technology inhibits the growth of microbesMesh panels provide added breathabilityShaped hemReflective details enhance visibility in low-light conditionsProduct DetailsShaped hem100% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported