Indigo The Mystic Graphic Slim-Fit Racerback Tank - Women. This slim-fitting tank features a racerback to allow you comfortable freedom of movement and breathable cotton-blend fabric. A bold graphic adds lively flair to your look. 60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported Shipping note: This item is made for Zulily. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.