Black 'Totally Beachin' Mesh Racerback Tank - Women. A breathable mesh accent in the back of this sporty tank keeps you cool while running errands or practicing triangle pose, plus a colorful graphic front adds inspiration. Full graphic text: Totally beachinPrinted with phthalate-free water-based inks66% polyester / 32% rayon / 2% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImported | Printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.