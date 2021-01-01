Fifth Sun Women's Tank Tops WHITE - MTV White Heather 'MTV' Beachy Racerback Tank - Women

MTV White Heather 'MTV' Beachy Racerback Tank - Women. Breeze through the day in nostalgic style with this racerback tank sporting a graphic that shows off your love for retro TV. Soft cotton-blend fabric keeps it feeling refreshing. Full graphic text: MTV, Music Television.Printed with phthalate-free water-based inks50% polyester / 25% cotton / 25% rayonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USAShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.