Yummie Women's Tanya Seamless Wire Free Scoop Neck Bra, Frappe, Large/Extra Large

This tank style comfort bra comes with removable pads for versatility. Seamless day bra is fabricated with Outlast—a material that absorbs your body heat, storing it when you're hot and releasing it when you're cold. The wider back offers smoothing and incredible comfort! Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Please remove pad inserts before washing. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry. Line dry. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. Closure Free. Pull on over your head or step in and shimmy up.