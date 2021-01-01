Add a pop of colour to your lingerie collection with our dazzling Tara range. The balconette bra and midi brief are made of rich satin covered with lustrous lace and accented with tonal ribbon and miniature bows. The sexy demi bra with wide straps frames the bust while the contouring panels of sheer mesh and satin enhance your derrière! Available in two stunning colourways, choose between zesty Pistachio Crush or juicy Raspberry Sorbet. 92% Polyester Satin, 8% Spandex. Handwash Only. Women's Green Tara Balconette Bra 32D Tallulah Love