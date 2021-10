Bella-Vita Taresa Wedge Sandals. The Taresa Sandals are sure to be the most versatile summer sandals in your wardrobe as they can easily be dressed up or down. The heel gives them sophistication without being stuffy. This strappy upper is always in style and that has Bella-Vita saying, "the Taresa is timeless." Also available in Narrow, Wide, and Extra Wide Widths