KEEN Women's Targhee 3 Rugged Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes - 6 - Alcatraz / Blue Turquoise

The KEEN Women's Targhee III Waterproof Shoe is a light hiking shoe for your all-terrain excursions. The KEEN DRY waterproof Upper is made of a combination of leather and breathable mesh to keep your feet comfortable in wet and dry conditions on the trail. An injected TPU heel stability system combined with the High-traction rubber Outsole will steady your stride while navigating uneven ground. A roomier toe box offers increased comfort and ease of movement. Features of the KEEN Women's Targhee 3 Rugged Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes KEEN. DRY waterproof breathable membrane keeps your feet dry and comfortable in wet terrains KEEN ALL ?TERRAIN rubber Outsole provides High-traction grip in muddy/rocky environments With 4mm multi-directional lugs for superior traction Built on a women-specific foot form Dual Density EVA Midsole for support comfort and to help reduce the overall weight of the shoe External stability shank offers support for mobility and torsion control on uneven surfaces Built with an injected TPU heel-capture system for stability KEEN recommends using a leather cleaner and conditioner, found at most footwear dealers/shops